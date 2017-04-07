Police slam theft of wheelchair from outside owner’s home as despicable

A wheelchair has been stolen from outside its owner’s home in Hawick.

It was stolen between 7pm yesterday, April 6, and 8.30am today, April 7, from an address in Backdamgate.

The thief responsible is believed to have gained entry via an insecure rear common stair door and then stole the wheelchair from a stairwell.

Police constable James Watt, based at Hawick police station, said: “This is a despicable theft, and the actions of those responsible have significantly impacted on the day-to-day life of the owner.

“I’m asking anyone who was in the area between these times or believes they can assist police with the investigation to come forward as soon as possible.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101.