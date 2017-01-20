Police pleased to report having quiet Christmas

The recent festive period was easier and quieter for police in Hawick than many of its predecessors, a meeting was told this week.

Sergeant Tom Quinn delivered that verdict at Tuesday’s meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Teviot and Liddesdale area forum.

He said: “The festive period is now a distant memory, and although this was a very busy time for Police Scotland, it is pleasing to say there were very few arrests in the Hawick area.

“There were a number of drink-drivers detected across the Borders but very few of them were from within this ward area.”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Watson McAteer, a former police chief, asked how busy the latest festive season had been compared to previous ones, and Sgt Quinn told him: “I don’t have figures just now, but it would appear that it was a much quieter and easier year for us.

“The number of calls was probably the same level as last year in terms of calls to houses, but actual street disorder I wouldn’t say was bad. I think it was, overall, a quieter and easier year for us in Hawick.

“I would say that we are quite lucky in the Borders in general in that we still have a good relationship with the public and we still receive plenty of calls. Overall, the relationship that we have with the public is good.”

Mr McAteer replied: “It is very reassuring to hear the police reporting that Hawick had a peaceful festive season, with crime and anti-social behaviour less impactive to them than in previous years.

“This, coupled with what I am told was a very small number caught drinking and driving against a national increasing trend, sends out a very good message for Hawick.”

Although no serious assaults were reported in the town December, one robbery was recorded, involving two males targeting a house in Silverbuthall Road on Tuesday, December 20, the meeting heard.

The report also showed that police dealt with just five road-related issues in December. A 24-year-old male had his vehicle seized after being reported to be driving without insurance. Sgt Quinn told the meeting that this was an issue across the whole of Scotland. A 30-year-old male was also charged for driving without insurance as well as other driving offences.

On December 31, a report was received that a male made off from a house in Burnfoot in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him. Officers arrested the male after he crashed car. He was disqualified from driving.

Two fixed penalty tickets were issued for speeding, both on the A7 at Colterscleuch.

He said: “We continue to look at anywhere that people give us complaints and information about but also at target areas where we have constables carrying out speed checks with hand held radar guns. We have again some vehicles that have no insurance and that has happened throughout the Borders and Scotland. Those vehicles have been seized.”

Inquiries are ongoing into the break-in at TWS Bikes on Friday, December 2, in Havelock Street, added Sgt Quinn.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall said: “I’m pleased that inquiries are still ongoing regarding this crime.

“The community were quite rightly shocked to see footage on social media of what appears to be a smash-and-grab.

“Crimes like these are quite rare in our town, and it’s such a shame that the owner of this new business was targeted in this way.”

