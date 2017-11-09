Mobility scooter user, 77, found dead on road near Denholm

A man in his 70s was found dead today, November 9, after the mobility scooter he was riding overturned near Denholm.

The unnamed 77-year-old had been travelling along the road to Hassendean, near Knowetownhead Farmhouse.

His body was found at around 11.05am lying in the road alongside his overturned scooter.

An ambulance crew was called out by the member of the public who found him, but they were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for any potential witnesses to get in touch.

Sgt John Easton, of Police Scotland’s Lothians and Borders road policing unit, said: “The man’s family have been informed, and our condolences are with them at this sad time.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, and we’d urge anyone who may have information which could help to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit via 101, quoting incident number 1,093 of November 9.