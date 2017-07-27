Masquerade reigns supreme at village show

Have your say

Champion hunter Masquerade took home the top title at the 103rd Newtown St Boswells and District Farmers’ Show at the weekend.

Despite dreich weather, there was a good number of quality entrants across the classes at at the auction mart venue on Saturday.

Stock and Crop winners, Bk; L-r Adam Crockett, Guy Lee, Eric Marshall, Douglas Stewart and Douglas Younger, FR: James Cowans, President Donald Maxwell and Alan Cowans.

Show secretary Julia Furness said: “The day went fine despite the weather.

“It probably did affect the number of spectators, but all those who had entered turned out and it still went well.

“We were also pleased to have a wide variety of classes on offer and the parade of Lauderdale Fox Hounds and vintage tractor display added to the day.”

The supreme champion of the show was the hunter and coloured champion, Masquerade, owned and ridden by Clive Storey, of Halterburn Head, Yetholm.

Yetholm's Clive Storey on his supreme champion Masquerade.

Reserve supreme champion was Martha McCowan’s Welsh mare Rosedale Just Josie, overall winner in the pony section, ridden by Martha’s daughter Jessica, of Horncliffe, near Berwick.

Amanda Goldie, of Ayr, judged the ridden hunters, and her reserve was the winner of the hunter class, Silver Dream Spirit, ridden by John Wilson, of Selkirk.

The in-hand hunter champion was the winner of the yearling class, West Country Lady Guinevere, a home-bred filly owned by Sally Burns, of Hawick. Reserve was Livvy Agnew’s Kariba.

Overall winner in the mountain and moorland section section was the Shetland stallion Kerloch Rupert, owned by Jedburgh’s John Watson.

John Watson taking a lap of honour with his champion Shetland, Kerloch Rupert.

The tricolour in the working hunter pony classes went to the Mactaggarts’ Lockinge Bertie, with Alesandra Edgar’s Bobby Eoin in reserve.

Jenni Heard on Storm took the ridden in the veteran classes and the in-hand class went to Nero.

The retrained racehorse challenge prize went to Caroline Pennysook’s Blue Thor, while Ian McKie on the Falklander headed the retrained racehorses show class, a qualifier for the Royal Highland Show.

Winners in the showjumping were Morven Lawson, Daisy Scott Watson, Vicky Edgar, Katie Edgar and Isla McCallum.

Stewart and Alan Shaw from Kelso with their champion Suffolk ewe lambs.

Champion in the sheep section went to a pair of Suffolk ewe lambs from Smailhom Mains, Kelso, with a pair of cross-bred lambs from Housebyres, near Melrose, in reserve. The winner of the young handlers’ prize was James Cowens.

Champion in the dog show was the miniature dachshund Didi, shown by Ava Bremner, of Crailing.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton judged the dog show, and she added: “Newtown St Boswells and District Farmers’ Show was a fantastic success despite the not so fantastic weather.

“Many congratulations to all the organisers and volunteers that made it such a triumph.

“Agricultural shows are so important to the fabric of the Borders identity.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase what the Borders is about and celebrate our agricultural heritage.”

Results:

Supreme Champion (Judge: Mr & Mrs Allan Murray, Kelso ) Masquerade, Mr C Storey, Reserve Supreme, Rosedale Just Josie, Mrs M McCowan.

In Hand Hunters (Judge: Mr A Bowie, Kinross) Champion - West Country Lady Guinevere, Mrs S Burns Reserve - Kariba, Mrs J Agnew

Brood Mare - 1 Sanngha De Pilliere Mrs L Piercy 2 Taboo Mrs K Dun

Foal - 1 Sannabays Miami Mrs L Piercy 2 Lady Rosario Mrs K Dun

Yearling - 1 Kariba Mrs J Agnew 2 Sea Wizard Mrs K Brown 3 Sea Folly Mrs K Brown

Two year old - 1 Kariba Mrs J Agnew 2 Stobswood Supreme Miss F Hutcheson

Three year old - 1 Opposition Yonder Mrs J Cameron 2 Mr Darcy Mr C Storey 3 Royal Scott Miss V Laub

Ridden Hunters (Judge: Mrs A Goldie, Ayr) Champion - Masquerade - Reserve – Silver Dream Spirit Mr J Wilson

Four or Five Year Old - 1 Rutabaga Mrs K Shirley-Beavan 2 Whitton Castle Mrs T Edgar 3 Mrs Cadogan Mr M Cregan

Novice Working Hunter - 1 Rutabaga Mrs K Shirley-Beavan 2 Sox Miss L Clark 3 Middlethird Cassanova Mrs D Edgar

BHS Scotland Working Hunter Qualifier - 1 Masquerade Mr C Storey 2 Dartagnan Mr S Runciman 3 Glam Gerry Miss R Shiell

Ridden Hunter - 1 Silver Dream Spirit Mr J Wilson 2 Albert Mr C Storey 3 Sox Miss L Clark

Overall Hunter - Masquerade Reserve Overall Hunter - Silver Dream Spirit

Dressage P14 (2006) (Judge: Mr D Parker, Peebles) 1 Bobby Eoin Miss A Edgar 2 Cluain Laragh Pride Miss C Marshall 3 Dartagnan Mr S Runciman

N28 (2008) (Judge: Mrs C Botterell, Melrose) 1 Coco Miss L Clark 2 Hugo Miss L Taylor 3 Epic Diamond Miss F Thomas

Ridden Pony Classes (Judge: Mrs H Stirrat, Duns) Champion - Rosedale Just Josie, Mrs M McCowan Reserve – Hollyoake Othello Miss E Brown

Not exceeding 128 cms 1 Cayberry Mickey Mouse Miss E Neill 2 Temple Odyssey Miss E Cregan 3 Crookston Lass Mrs H Young

Not exceeding 138 cms 1 Holyoake Othello Miss E Brown 2 Landswood Diamond Edition Miss L Marshall 3 Miss K McDonald Tinkerbell Miss K McDonald

Not exceeding 148 cms 1 Curravordy Builders Blue Miss A Ralston 2 Benaughlin Lady Miss A Edgar 3 Zada Miss S McGhee

Leading Rein 1 Rosedale Just Josie Miss J McCowan 2 Cayberry Mickey Mouse Miss E Neill 3 Waitwith Walwyn Mr A Cregan

Show Hunter Pony Any Age In Hand 1 Dudley Mrs C Finlayson 2 Cayberry Mickey Mouse Mrs N Neill

Mountain & Moorland (Judge: Mrs H Stirrat, Duns)

Champion – Kerloch Rupert Mr J Watson Reserve – Walstead Page Boy Miss R McGee

Large M & M Four Year Old & Over In Hand 1 Carlung Quest Mrs I Bergius 2 Wellbrow Dodger Miss L Younger 3 Thornville Pearl Mrs K Thorne

Small M & M Four Year Old & Over In Hand 1 Kerloch Rupert Mr J Watson Waitwith Make-Me-A-Star Mrs K Bewley 3 Leithen Emily Miss L Younger

Yearling, Two Year Old & Three Year Old In Hand 1 Bushmoor Lord Lucan Mrs L Gregg

Large Ridden M & M 1 Walstead Page Boy Miss R McGee 2 Struan of Inverroch Mrs C Redpath 3 Carlung Quest Mrs I Bergius

Small Ridden M & M 1 Holyoake Othello Miss E Brown 2 Silver Miss J Fox 3 Telynau Apollo Miss S McGhee

Overall Pony Champion - Rosedale Just Josie Miss J McCowan Reserve Overall Champion – Kerloch Rupert Mr J Watson

Coloured Classes (Judge: Mrs T Nimmo, Broxburn) Champion - Masquerade Mr C Storey Reserve – Cosmic Colours Mrs H Rogerson

Coloured Horse or Pony In Hand Four year old and over 1 Elmo Mrs S Hush 2 Dakota Mrs C Allison 3 Inca Miss F Foster

Coloured Horse or Pony In Hand Yearling, Two Year Old & Three Year Old Moortown Scallywag Mrs L Gregg

Coloured Pony Under Saddle - 1 Hugo Miss L Taylor 2 Ross Miss E Maclaren 3 Dakota Mrs C Allison

Coloured Horse Under Saddle - 1 Masquerade Mr C Storey 2 Cosmic Colours Mrs H Rogerson 3 The Full Monty Miss L Soeder

Veteran Classes(Judge: Mrs T Nimmo, Broxburn)

Veteran Horse or Pony 16 Years & Over In Hand 1 Nero Miss S Finlayson

Veteran Horse or Pony 16 Years & Over Under Saddle 1 Storm Miss J Heard 2 Hugo Miss L Taylor 3 The Rimorik Miss I Johnstone

Working Hunter Ponies (Judges: Mrs K Slight & Miss J Slight, Pathhead ) Champion – Lockinge Bertie Mrs K Mactaggart Reserve – Bobby Eoin Miss A Edgar

Exceeding 153 cms - 1 Allerly Lass Miss M Morris 2 Pandora Miss D McCallum 3 CS Simply Ginger Miss K Edgar

Not exceeding 153 cms - 1 Lockinge Bertie Mrs K Mactaggart Bobby Eoin Miss A Edgar 3 Mia Miss L Brown

Not exceeding 143 cms - 1 Curravordy Builders Blue Miss A Ralston 2 Skellorn Manhattan Miss M McCrindle 3 Whos Zigzag Miss D Scott-Watson

Not exceeding 133 cms - 1 Holyoake Othello Miss E Brown 2 Llanarw Dafydd Mrs K Mactaggart 3 Cairnview Corry Miss E Edgar

Show Jumping 12.2 & under 1 Midge Morven Lawson 2 Lacey Morven Lawson 3 Whos Zigzag Daisy Scott-Watson

13.2 & under 1 Whos Zigzag Daisy Scott-Watson 2 Ballyclough Dunnie Monty Aplin 3 My Ballylynch Allison Matilda Aplin

14.2 & under 1 Ardagh Bobby Vicky Edgar 2 Newsham Herbert Becky Herbert 3 Curravordy Builders Blue Amy Ralston

Over 14.2 1 CS Simply Ginger Katie Edgar 2 Ardagh Airborne Katie Edgar 3 Lockinge Bertie Mrs K Mactaggart

Novice 1 Tubberfinn Orco Isla McCallum

Fancy Dress Iona, Sophie & Louisa Gully

Retrained Racehorse Challenge

(Judges: Mr A Bowie, Kinross & Mr W Goldie, Ayr)

1 Blue Thor Miss C Pennycook 2 Page One Two Nine Miss P Shepherd 3 Golden Aruba Miss M Caisley

Retraining of Racehorses Ridden Show Class

(Judges: Mr A Bowie, Kinross & Mr W Goldie, Ayr)

1 The Falklander Mr I McKie 2 Dreamy George Mr R Hogarth 3 Blue Thor Miss C Pennycook

Sheep (Judge: Mr W Dunlop, Elmscleugh, Dunbar)

Champion – Smailholm Mains Reserve - Housebyres

Best Pair of Ewe Lambs - Pure Breeds - 1 Smailholm Mains 2 Philiphaugh 3 Springwood

Best Pair of Ewe Lambs - Cross Breeds - 1 Housebyres 2 Greenend 3 Philiphaugh

Best Pair of Gimmers - Pure Breeds - 1 Smailholm Mains 2 Philiphaugh 3 Springwood

Best Pair of Gimmers - Cross Breeds - 1 Housebyres 2 Philiphaugh 3 Springwood

Young Handlers - 1 James Cowens