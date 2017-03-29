Man attacked on Hawick footpath

Police are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault in Hawick.

A 33-year-old man was attacked around 2pm last Friday, March 24, while walking along a footpath from Chay Blyth Place to the old Railway line, not far from Wilton Cemetery.

Three men approached him and one of them confronted him, kicking him and causing him to fall to the ground.

The attacker then walked off in the direction of Hawick town centre with his two companions.

Police constable Calum Wilson, based at Hawick police station, said: “This seems to have been an unprovoked assault, and while the victim was not seriously injured, this was an upsetting incident for him.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is asked to come forward to police.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.