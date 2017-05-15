Make your garden hedgehog friendly

In this article we will discuss how to ensure that your garden is hedgehog friendly and how to identify any hazards that might endanger hedgehogs.

Your garden should have safe access and means of exit for hedgehogs. Hedgehogs come and go and can walk up to two miles a night.

Leave some areas wild so a hedgehog can snuffle around for insects. Install a suitable hedgehog house in a quiet area of the garden and make sure you do not use slug pellets or other insecticide as these can harm hedgehogs.

If you have a compost heap or a pile of leaves check for hedgehogs living there before using a fork to move the heap.

Bonfires are especially dangerous. Before lighting a bonfire check that no animals have moved in, and move the bonfire material a short distance to give any creatures a chance to escape.

Also check for any hidden hedgehogs before using a strimmer. A strimmer can cause horrendous injuries to small creatures.

Garden netting and plastic bags can be a hazard for hedgehogs as they can get caught up in netting or stuck in a bag. Store unused netting well off the ground.

Ponds can be another danger in the garden. Although hedgehogs can swim they can struggle to get out of steep sided ponds so make sure there is an area with a gentle slope for wild creatures to get out easily.

Never give a hedgehog bread and milk as they are lactose intolerant.

They do need fresh water every night. They can be fed tinned meaty dog or cat food and also dry food to help with their teeth.

It is best to put the food out after dusk when hedgehogs are active. Hedgehogs often need help to build up their body weight during the Autumn and Winter months before they hibernate.