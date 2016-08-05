Riverside walk will highlight Hawick flood prevention plans

A riverside walk enhanced by the sound of music is being lined up to encourage Hawick residents to have their say on flood protection works about to be carried out in the town.

The information event, called Where Teviot Rins, is billed as celebrating the historical significance of Hawick’s two main watercourses via story, song and verse.

Visitors and locals alike are invited to watch performers and historians from the Auld Grey Toon lead the walk along the River Teviot and Slitrig Water on Tuesday, August 23.

Those taking part include Ian Landles, Scocha, Gordon Macdonald, French Wight, Drew Dickson, Michael Aitken, Alan and Katie Brydon and Debbie Lyons and Dave Finnie with Act One.

The walk, setting off from the Common Haugh car park at 6.30pm, is being organised by Hawick flood protection scheme project artist Andrew Mackenzie.

Those going along will be encouraged to attend a flood protection scheme public exhibition being staged at Hawick Town Hall from 9am to 9pm that day and the day after.

The display will offer an overview of flood prevention work being planned in the town by Scottish Borders Council.

The council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “Both the River Teviot and Slitrig Water have played vital roles in Hawick’s proud industrial past, with the town shaped round its banks. It has also caused distress through the recent flooding events.

“This walk will allow those taking part to learn more about both watercourses from historians, musicians and experts.

“We hope this walk will encourage as many people as possible to make their way to the public exhibition and give us their views on the Hawick flood protection scheme during this vital phase.”

A short film will be made of the Where Teviot Rins event.

Updates on Mackenzie’s work will be posted on the scheme’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hawickfloodprotectionscheme

Banff-born Mackenzie, now living in Stow, was appointed as project artist in June by the council, consulting engineer CH2M and Live Borders’ creative arts business network.

Further information on the project is also available at www.hawickfloodscheme.com