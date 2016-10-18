Pensioner seriously hurt in weekend crash

A 79-year-old woman was seriously injured on Saturday when two cars collided on the B6399 Hawick to Newcastleton Road just after 11am.

The incident happened near Shankend, between a Landrover 110 travelling north and a Peugot 307 moving south.

The woman who was injured was a passenger in the Peugot, and had to be cut from the wreckage. Two men suffered minor injuries.

Fire, police and ambulance services attended the scene.