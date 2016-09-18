Nostalgia: a look back at this week in Hawick through the years

A look back at what was featured in the pages of the Hawick News this week through time:

10 YEARS AGO

Football presentations to Wilton A in the Hawick News in 1986

A Denholm scientist has made significant steps in breast cancer research. Euan Polson who attended Jedburgh Grammar School before moving to Dundee to study, has been researching the behaviour of cytochrome P450, a gene that has been shown to affect an individual’s ability to fight cancer. He explained: “What we’re looking at is a particular enzyme that we think might be responsible for the growth of tumours. It may also be preventing or slowing the successful treatment of cancer.”

20 YEARS AGO

The Borders festival of jazz was presented in swinging style in Hawick, venues ranged from the Town Hall to the Salvation Army Citadel, and Stampers to Melgund Bar to name just a few. The three day festival went outdoors when the Honestas New Orleans Brass Band hit the High Street. Leaving Tower Knowe, watched by hundreds of onlookers, the band, plus its colourful group of dancing followers twirling their equally colourful brollies, paraded along the crowded High Street and made their way to Safeway. Here leader Adam Latto and his entourage entertained outside before breezing into the supermarket itself leaving astonished but nevertheless delighted shoppers, smiling in the isles.

Controversial author Salman Rushdie was among guests at a wedding held in Hawick. Still in hiding, and under sentence of death from Iranian extremists for his book Satanic Verses, the writer was at the wedding of journalists Lady Victoria Scott and Mark Pougatch at St Mary and Davids Church. There are also royal visitors in the area with reports King Hussein of Jordan and his wife have visited Tom Scott’s knitwear shop in Denholm where they purchased several items. They also called at the Hawick Co. mill shop where they bought garments.

Pictured in Hawick News this week back in 1986, pupils at Wilton Primary School enjoying the Scottish Road Safety roadshow.

The Hawick Tourist Information office will close for winter for the first time this October, so anyone wanting to buy Christmas gifts will have until then to do so, before it reopens in Spring.

30 YEARS AGO

The Scottish Office and Region planning department have ruled out a District Council request that the derelict building at 2 Buccleuch Street be demolished.

The property, a former antiques shop, is a listed building, now vacant, and stands in a Hawick conservation area. The Councíl wants it demolished to help make way for planned road improvements in Sandbed, and to allow widening of the adjoining narrow stretch of pavement.

Hawick 6th Brownies featuring in the 1986 Hawick News after their weekend camp

As a curtain-raiser to the new rugby season, the Greens had unusual visitors in their first XV-a-side fixture at Mansfield Park when they met Albany Knickerbockers who are said to be the top club in Upper State New York, but they proved to be no match for a sweet-moving Hawick side who coasted home 34-7 despite trailing 0-7 in the early stages.

Provost and Mrs Irvine have sent centenary regards to the town of Hawick in Minnesota, USA. The community, of 150 was founded in 1886, with the coming of the railway. It was originally called Russel but confusion with another town having the same name saw it renamed after our Borders town. Recent newspaper cuttings sent to Provost Irvine show that America’s version of Hawick has a Wild West atmosphere with timber shack stores and dusty roads.

40 YEARS AGO

A move by the Borders Health Board to have fluoride added to the water supplies in Hawick and other areas, met with a mixed reception when considered by the Local Health Council. After heated debate the council agreed by ten votes to nine, with one abstention, to reject the Board’s plan for fluoridation of supplies from reservoirs at Alemoor (serving Hawick), Knowsdean, Galashiels, and Watch Water, Berwickshire.

Front page of the Hawick News, September 20, 1996.

At the Peebles Highland Gathering, Hawick Boys Brigade Pipeband were place first for drumming from the 10 bands in their section, and awarded fourth in the adult grade IV competition.

The bed complement at Drumlanrig Hospital has been reduced from 48 to 47 owing to the provision of the new day rooms and fire escapes in the hospital.

Amalgamation of all clubs in the Borders was amongst items discussed at Teviotdale Harriers annual general meeting. This subject was also raised at a recent Borders AAA meeting, but at both, no firm decision was taken. In an effort to get more seniors to compete in Eastern District league and championship events it was proposed to introduce a rule whereby members would only be allowed to compete in the Cup Race at Hawick Moor if they had turned out for at least four of the five events.

50 YEARS AGO

The ancestral home of the Earl and Countess of Minto is to be put on the market. Minto House, which is a 70 room mansion, seven miles from Hawick, was taken over as a mixed private boarding and day school about 15 years ago. It was recently announced that 150 pupil school, Craigmount, was to close.

The standstill restrictions which are currently in place in connection with the suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease in Jedburgh, have been withdrawn following investigation into the scare. There are now no restriction in the movement of animals in Roxburghshire.