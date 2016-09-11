A look back through the Hawick News archives to events of this week in years past:

20 YEARS AGO

The Warlocks rehearsing this week in 1966 for opening night at new Jedburgh nightclub 'Cine Discotechque'

In common with many townsfolk the Hawick Community Council are sick of the seemingly never ending dispute over allowing lady riders at the Common Riding and the bad publicity it has attracted. This was the clear message at a council meeting in the chambers where members voted by 10-2 to take no further part in the debate and concentrate on more serious issues affecting the future welfare of Terries.

The hugely successful festival walking which started at the Olilvie cairn last week, ended with a ceilidh and rousing rendition of Auld Lang Syne. An average of over 100 walkers participated each day. Visitors who came for a few days extended their holidays because they wanted to see more of the Border hills and country side. The guides from the 50+ walking group and the Borders Ranger Service were praised for their knowledge of social, cultural, and natural history of the area. When numbers exceeded transport provided local walkers even offered their cars so that no visitor was left behind and they were amazed by the friendliness, kindness and the community spirit of Hawick folk.

Hawick clothing firm Pringle of Scotland have been the named official supplier to the inaugural Loch Lomand World Invitational golf tournament, supplying a full range of performance wear.

30 YEARS AGO

The Borders Health Board have completed negotiations for the acquisition of the former Rondo Mills site, earmarked for Hawicks new Health Centre.

For the first time in Scottish Health Service history the design of the centre will be the subject of an architectural competition involving six firms who will submit entries to the Royal Incorporation of Architects.

Hawico, Trinity Mills, Duke Street, who last week announced the introduction of short time working due to a slump in orders, have put employees back on a five day week. The managing director said “short term arrangements have been rescinded due to a reasonably large order for quick delivery. We still don’t expect and upturn in business but hope thing will improve in autumn. The situation is to be reviewed on a weekly basis. “

The main A7 being designated a tourist route has led to Hawick Museum Committee making plans to provide a large advance signpost at the south approach to Hawick with subsidiary signs at Sandbed directing visitors to the museum and Wilton Lodge Park.

Denholm Community Council have been given concern by cracks occurring at Denholm Bridge, a watch is to be kept of the structure to check for any further deterioration.

40 YEARS AGO

Hawick, the largest town in the region, has been “left out in the cold” of a week long bonanza of sport activities throughout the Borders. The brochure advertises activities free for adults contains 42 activities with only two in Hawick.

A number of youths unsuccessfully attempted to steal a quantity of jewellery from the premise of Beattie & Wylie, 4 High Street. Two youths were charged with the incident and appeared on petition at Selkirk Sheriff Court. It is thought the same gang has also stolen money from a shop belonging to the same firm in Galashiels.

The European Communities Commission regional fund awards have given a grant towards the improvement to the junction at the demolished Bucklands railway bridge on the Burnfoot - Hassendean road.

An articulated lorry loaded with eight tons of straw which caught fire near Mosspaul on the Hawick to Langholm road was badly damaged.

The tar surface of the road was melted and the highway blocked for two hours.

The district Council have agreed to donate £43.20 to Hawick Swimming Club to enable them to remain members of the Scottish Amateur Swimming Association.