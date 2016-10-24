Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in bogus taxi

Borders Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were sexually harassed and one of them sexually assaulted in a car near Jedburgh in the early hours of Sunday.

The women had attended a function at Jedburgh Town Hall which finished around midnight (Saturday, October 22).

They then got into a small dark-coloured 4-door car that they thought was a taxi.

During the journey the driver and a male passenger made sexual comments to the women and one of them was also sexually assaulted.

They got out of the car and were left at the roadside in a dark rural location.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from a couple who gave the women a lift home after they were dropped off.

Inspector Alistair Hutchens said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Jedburgh Town Hall around midnight on Saturday evening/Sunday morning or who has any information about these two men purporting to be operating a taxi.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the couple who assisted the young women and gave them a lift to an area near Oxnam, Jedburgh.

“Anyone who saw a small dark coloured vehicle with a noisy exhaust driving around Jedburgh, offering people lifts, is also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.