27-year-old woman beaten up by three attackers in Hawick street

Three thugs launched an unprovoked attack on a woman near Hawick town centre in broad daylight, leaving her with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The 27-year-old was assaulted while walking along the Loan, near its junction with Beaconsfield Terrace, at about 1pm on Friday, October 14.

Two men and a woman are said to have set upon her, punching and kicking her to the head and body, inflicting injuries necessitating treatment at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

The attack, because it was carried out in the middle of the day and not far from the town centre, is believed to have been witnessed by several passers-by, and police are urging them to get in touch to help them identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

The three assailants are described only as being white and aged between 35 and 40.

Constable Ryan Anderson, of Hawick police station, said: “This appears to have been a completely unprovoked assault that left the victim with some painful injuries to her face.

“We are pursuing a number of local inquiries to trace the people who carried out the attack and would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us immediately.

“It is believed there were a number of members of the public in the area at the time, and if you have information relating to this incident, then please get in touch.”

Potential witnesses can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.