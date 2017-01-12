Ice and snow warning as winter bites

Borderers are being warned to expect widespread icy conditions this evening and tomorrow morning (Friday 13 January), with low temperatures expected overnight and throughout the morning.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 8pm this evening which includes parts of Tweeddale.

Elsewhere, snow showers are expected through the afternoon, but will die out later this evening.

In the early hours, the south eastern Borders will likely see some snow, with some very heavy showers in Berwickshire, but temperatures will then drop across the region, with widespread ice forecast.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, valid from midnight to noon on Friday.

Jim Fraser, Scottish Borders Council’s Emergency Planning Officer, said: “Due to the combination of low temperatures and melting snow we anticipate that travel conditions on Friday morning will be very difficult, especially on untreated surfaces.

“Our staff will be out from 3.30pm today, with additional resources on throughout the night, to grit routes, and staff will also be deployed from 6am to treat the priority footpath network in addition to roads.

“However, as the road surface temperatures are expected to drop as far as minus 5 in some places there will be a high risk of ice and I would encourage anyone travelling tomorrow morning to take extra care.”

Any decisions regarding school transport cancellations in the morning will be made by the operators and will be communicated via local radio and the council’s website and social media channels.