Here you come again with a Dolly good show

A play transporting you back to the typewriter-based office might not sound like ideal viewing after a day at work, but Hawick Amatuer Operatic Society’s production of musical 9 to 5 is hilarious, well-performed and full of catchy songs to sing along to.

The musical, based on the 1980 cult movie of the same name featuring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomling, first hit the stage in 2008.

Set in the late 1970s, it tells the story of three female office workers at Consolidated Industries who come up with a plan to get revenge on their sexist and lecherous boss, Franklin Hart Jr.

In her first principal role with Hawick Amatuer Operatic Society after joining just last year, Suzanne Neilson successfully portrays Hart’s ballsy secretary Doralee Rhodes as if she had been a member of the society for years. She nails the southern American drawl while maintaining a strong, pitch-perfect voice throughout the performance.

She is joined by Helen Hoggan who plays widow Voilet Newstead in her sixth show with the society. Hoggan manages to portray the bolshy character while also conveying her soft side as a mother who is fighting against a male-dominated industry to receive a promotion.

At the beginning of the first act Voilet is tasked with training new-start Judy Bernly. Judy has been forced to gain employment after her husband ran off with his secretary and despite her bold and powerful singing voice, Ashley Wolf illustrates the awkward innocence of her character.

After a coworker is fired for discussing salaries and Hart spreads rumours he is sleeping with Doralee, the three reach boiling point and on one drug-induced evening come up with a plan to kidnap Hart.

Played by David Paterson, Hart is introduced when he sings the powerful Here For You. Again, this is another very strong performance which is full of hilarity as well as powerful emotion.

Having been rehearsing since last September, the cast expertly carries out the upbeat choreography and manage to seamlessly rearrange the set between scenes.

Catchy numbers such as Around Here, Backwards Barie and, of course, 9 to 5, is sure to have you singing along in this fun-filled show.

Tickets cost £12.50 or £10 for concessions and are available from ILF Imaging at 2 Sandbed.

Performances will be held at Hawick Town Hall from Monday. March 13 until Saturday, March 18, with performances starting at 7.30pm. On the Friday, the show begins at 2.15pm.

