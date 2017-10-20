Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park to host third annual scarecrow contest

Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park will host its third annual scarecrow design and pumpkin-carving competition this Sunday, October 22, from 1pm to 3pm.

People of all ages are invited to enter scarecrows, with the winning entries taking top place in the garden for spring planting.

The park’s events manager, Gordon Webber, said: “The pumpkin-carving activity has become very popular, with many of the participants having their own design ideas.

“It is becoming a tougher competition each year to produce the scariest carved pumpkin.

“We also look forward to new entries for our head scarecrow for the walled garden. Over the years, they have been a great addition to the life of the garden.”

There will also be craft activities and spooky surprises at the event, all free apart from charges for craft materials and pumpkins.

For details, email Gordon at gordon.webber@liveborders1.org.uk