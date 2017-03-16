Tractor visits offer kids food for thought

Youngsters have been given an insight into life in the farming industry by a tractor tour taking in dozens of Borders schools.

Ten tractors toured all 62 of the region’s primary schools – including all six in Hawick, plus Denholm and Newcastleton’s – to educate children about food production and agriculture last Thursday, and all but six took advantage of the opportunity to find out more.

MISS MOYRA McDONALD IN THE CABIN WITH ANDREW DODDS ,HAWICK VISIT.

The event was arranged by the Royal Highland Education Trust, and all the tractors deployed were supplied by Borders farming companies.

Moira McDonald, a class teacher at St Margaret’s RC Primary School in Buccleuch Terrace, Hawick, said: “The children were very enthusiastic about getting to see the tractor.

“They are finalists in the charity’s farmhouse competition too, so this only adds to their excitement for that.

“It is really great to see that enthusiasm to learn in their faces.”

WHEELIE INTERESTING !! VICTORIA AND LEONARDO

The trust also collected recipes from schools to collate in a recipe book featuring produce from the Borders.

Allan Murray, the trust’s chairman for the Borders, said: “The tractor tour aims to make primary school children much more aware of food production and farming in the Scottish Borders.

“With the help of the recipe book, they will become familiar with what is produced on local farms.”

At the end of the tour, the tractors converged on Harrison and Hetherington’s St Boswells auction mart.

WHO WANTS TO BE A TRACTOR DRIVER !!! ME THEY ALL SAID.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Calum Kerr was among those there, and he said: “So many children turned out, and it is great to see their excitement and enthusiasm to learn all about the industry.”