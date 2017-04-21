Hawick’s Howdens help out students

At the start of the year, the Hawick branch of Howdens Joinery sponsored the Borders College’s Carpentry and Joinery department by donating materials as well as providing an interesting and informative talk on kitchen design and planning.

Their helpful input enabled the college’s apprentice students to gain knowledge and experience with fitting, planning and purchasing modern kitchen fitments.

Those students have recently constructed demonstration kitchens using the materials which wered provided by Howdens, and are they are pictured here with the finished results.

Iain Scott, Borders College’s Carpentry and Joinery lecturer, said: “Our thanks go out again to the Hawick branch of Howdens for providing this valuable opportunity to our students.

“As a reasult they have been able to get hands on with quality materials as well as see a rewarding end result of their ongoing learning.”