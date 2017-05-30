Two-year ban for Hawick bus driver who did this

A bus driver from the Borders has been banned from the road for two years after his vehicle was left hanging over the side of a river bank.

Colin Hill, 61, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after the single-decker crashed through a wall and railings before being left hanging precariously over the Jed Water in Jedburgh last autumn.

Two passengers were on board the Peter Hogg public service bus, but were unhurt in the incident on the morning of October 13, 2016, on the A68 in Jedburgh.

Hill of Gladstone Street, Hawick, pleaded guilty to failing to control the bus by driving at excessive speed for the conditions and road lay-out.

He failed to give way to vehicles on the A68, collided with a car, railings, a wall and a road sign and drove over a grassed area towards the Jed Water.

The bus, car, wall and sign were all found to be damaged in the incident.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told Hill could not explain how the incident happened.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said it was fortunate no-one was injured.

Hill has been told he will needed to sit the extended test after his two-year ban in order to get his licence back.

He was also fined £300.