Hawick woman banned from entering Havelock Place

A Hawick woman appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being accused of causing a disturbance on Tuesday last week.

Megan White, 20, is charged with shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner at a house in Havelock Place, Hawick.

She is also accused of obstructing three constables on a journey to Hawick police station, refusing to comply with instructions and repeatedly struggling while handcuffs were being applied.

White, of Weensland Road, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A trial date was fixed for June 15, with an intermediate hearing on May 15. She was bailed by Sheriff Derrick McIntyre with the special condition to stay out of Havelock Place.