Hawick man fined £540 for resetting lead taken from former mill roof

Lead valued at £2,700 was stolen from the roof of a disused textile mill in Hawick, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Darrell Gray, of Burnfoot Road, Hawick, was identified on CCTV, along with another man, selling the lead at a local scrapyard.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to reset and was fined £540 for the offence which happened on July 27 at Buccleuch Mills.

The court was told how a witness spotted 10 metres of lead was missing from the roof and contacted police.

Defending, Mat Patrick said his client had always denied stealing the lead from the roof.

But he admitted he received £35 for taking the lead to the scrapyard.

Mr Patrick added: “He should have known better. It has put his employment at risk.”