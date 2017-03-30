Gala man faces Christmas Day drink-drive allegation

A Galashiels man has been accused of drink-driving on Christmas Day.

Robert McAllister. 51, of Forest Gardens, denies having a breath/alcohol count of 94 microgrammes – the legal limit being 22 – while driving in various streets in Galashiels. He also pleaded not guilty to failing to co-operate with a breath test.

A trial date has been set at Selkirk Sheriff Court for June 20, with an intermediate hearing on May 23.