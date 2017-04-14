Court cells vandal jailed

A 29-year-old man who caused £300 worth of damage at Selkirk Sheriff Court cells complex has returned to the scene of his crime and been jailed for six months.

Rory Morrison pleaded guilty to breaking a counter with a Perspex sheet which was used as an offensive weapon on April 14.

The court was told he was feeling anxious about being sent to prison when he lashed out and caused the damage.

Morrison, of Buccleuch Road, Selkirk, also admitted offences on separate complaints of shoplifting, and also threatening and abusive behaviour in the Langlee area of Galashiels in February and March.

Regarding the March incident, he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Langlee Avenue, and then damaging property at a house in nearby Woodstock Avenue by kicking and dropping a motorcycle to the ground and breaking a glass panel in a door.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice at Hawick police station and possessing heroin at Borders General Hospital.

Morrison had received several warnings about his disruptive conduct on the public benches during court business before appearing in the dock himself.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him he was taking the misbehaviour into account when he imposed the six-month prison sentence. Similar-length jail terms were handed out for the other crimes, which will run concurrently.

After being sentenced, Morrison caused damage to walls in the stairs area leading from the dock to the cells as he was being taken away.