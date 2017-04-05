Boy, 16, charged after Tweedbank assaults

A 16-year-old male – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of two teenaged girls near Tweedbank on Friday, March 31.

He had been due to appear in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, April 3, but the case was not called and the male was released pending further investigations.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told us: “Police have charged a 16-year-old male following the serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old female and sexual assault of a 13-year-old female in the Tweedbank area of Galashiels on Friday, March 31. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.