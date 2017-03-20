Clubhouse in line for £6,000-plus makeover

Hawick Harlequins Rugby Club’s Baker Street clubhouse is in line for a £6,000 makeover, thanks to the Big Lottery Fund’s latest £750,000 Awards For All Scotland handout.

The club has landed a £3,500 grant to go towards the cost of improving its clubhouse’s committee room, bar and upstairs kitchen.

It has already started buying new furniture such as tables and chairs, and contractors are currently being sought to carry out work in its kitchen and bar.

The club is one of six Borders community, arts and sports groups, and one of 103 across Scotland, to have been awarded cash as part of the latest handout programme.

Its treasurer, Iain Crozier, said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded the grant.

“Support for the club is increasing all the time, but the income is more or less stationary, so we are hoping to get more functions on the go to keep the club running.

“The work will not affect customers, and the focus is on getting an increased number of functions held here.

“The clubhouse is a three-storey building, and there is no way to expand outwards, so we have decided to redo what we already have.

“The last time the function room was refurbished was probably about 25 years ago.”

An additional sum of around £2,500 is now being sought elsewhere to cover the cost of the upgrade planned.

An Awards for All Scotland spokesman said: “These grants are a great way to show the variety of projects that can be funded through Awards for All.

“We are always surprised at the difference a relatively small amount of money can make, and these awards clearly show how National Lottery money is helping to change lives across Scotland’s communities.”