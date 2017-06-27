Children a credit to Vertish Hill Sports

It was all fun and games when more than 300 children turned out at this year’s Vertish Hill Sports last weekend.

Unlike last year, the 136th edition of the games saw a high turnout with 317 schoolchildren taking part in the grand procession.

The parade to the golf course for the games.

It was led by the Drum and Fife Band, Hawick Saxhorn Band and Hawick Scout Pipe Band, which is 100-years-old this year, from Northcote Street at 1pm to the games at the top of Vertish Hill.

Frank Scott, president of the Vertish Hill Sports committee, said the children “were well dressed and polite and are a credit to the parents and to the town.”

Boys and Girls Race winners

Boys age five: 1, Cole Davidson; 2, Max Vevers.

Under 7 girls race winners, Demmi Hogg from Burnfoot with Lily Sharkey and Tess Carmichael, both from Drumlanrig receive their prizes from Ali George.

Girls age five: 1, Chloe McLeod; 2, Ellie Cowan; 3, Chloe Walker.

Boys age six: 1, Callum Stevenson; 2, Kai Telfer; 3, Jayden McGregor.

Girls age six: 1, Ava Stewart; 2, Cindy Wei; 3, Derri Farmer.

Boys age seven: 1, Kyle Anderson; 2, Liam Riddell; 3, Zak Marsh.

Popular Hawick Cornet Ali George en route to the sportsfield.

Girls age seven: 1, Demi Hogg; 2, Lily Sharkey; Tess Carmichael.

Boys age eight: 1, Charlie Playford; 2, Ben Shiel; 3, Rory Swinton.

Girls age eight: 1, Carra McLeod; 2, Gracie Telfer; 3, Emma Philbin.

Boys age nine: 1, Connor McLeod; 2, Samuel Fenech; 3, Louis Bonini.

Barefooted Connor McLeod gets the job done in this sprint.

Girls age nine: 1, Carla Bonini; 2, Brooke Hogg; 3, Allie Carmichael.

Boys age ten: 1, Filip Kubicki; 2, Toby Gracie; 3, Jardine Vevers.

Girls age ten: 1, Erin Landles; 2, Maddi Patterson; 3, Sophie Swan.

Boys age eleven: 1, Connor Elliot; 2, Riley Muir; 3, Jack Turnbull.

Girls age eleven: 1, Lana Stanger, Ava Short, Emma Rae.

Boys age twelve: 1, Eli Hamilton; 2, Corbin Cumming; 3, Scott Geddes

Girls age twelve: 1, Georgie Morgan; 2, Danica Murphy