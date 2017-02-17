Lidl opens - but jobs still not filled

Jobs are still up for grabs at Hawick’s new Lidl supermarket, opened yesterday morning.

Honorary town provost Stuart Marshall was on hand at 8am to cut the ribbon at the official ceremony to welcome the Wilton Path store’s return.

The revamped premises bring with them 15 new jobs, but as shoppers flocked in to check out the new retail outlet, it emerged that six posts there are still to be filled.

Vacancies are still on offer for two duty managers and four customer assistants.

Store manager Chris Anderson said staff had been overwhelmed by the response to the new premises from townsfolk.

He said: “We have been overwhelmed by the public’s reaction to the new Lidl store here in Hawick and are humbled by all of the positive comments that we have received from customers.

“On behalf of the whole team here at Lidl Hawick, I would like to thank everyone who was up bright and early this morning to attend the store opening, and we look forward to welcoming them back again very soon.”

The supermarket forms part of ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK that will eventually see the German-based budget chain’s store portfolio here increase to 1,500.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl’s head of property for Scotland, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in improving our Lidl store in Hawick.

“It is wonderful for us to create jobs and investment opportunities in the area.”

Lidl now has 640 stores across the UK, with almost 20,000 employees.

To find out more about the roles available, visit careers.lidl.co.uk