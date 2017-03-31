Burnfoot council appoints new chair

Ann Knight has been appointed as the new chairwoman of Burnfoot Community Council following the resignation of long-standing member Michael Grieve.

The 75-year-old, of McLagan Drive, has been the council’s vice-chairman for the last two years after joining nearly 17 years ago.

That role has now been taken up by Jamie Batten.

She told the Hawick News that she is confident in the other members and the support they will offer her.

She said: “We are now looking forward to receiving some decent input for the carnival and for the cornets’ night.

“We do get quite a number of people who always come around to give a helping hand at these events.

“Although this is a really big estate, we still have a great community spirit.”

The council meets on the last Tuesday of every month in the staff room of Burnfoot Community School. Its next meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at 7pm.