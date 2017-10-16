Borders General Hospital hit by norovirus outbreak

The Borders General Hospital has been hit by an outbreak of norovirus again.

Wards 4, 5, 9, 10 and the medical assessment unit at the Melrose hospital are all affected.

Health chiefs are asking prospective visitors to stay away from any wards if they or any relatives have suffered diarrhoea or vomiting in the past 48 hours and to steer clear of the affected wards altogether if possible.

Tim Patterson, joint director of public health for the region, said: “Norovirus is one of the most common causes of diarrhoea and vomiting illness. It is very infectious and spreads quickly between people.

“This is why outbreaks happen in hospitals where a number of people are sharing facilities. However, it doesn’t just occur in hospitals and can start abruptly and spread quickly through communities.

“Action by patients, visitors and staff can help us to deliver safe patient care and minimise the impact of a potential norovirus outbreak, and we are urging visitors to comply with any instructions you are given by staff or you see on signs at entrances to wards.”

“This is vital to protect yourselves and your loved ones from catching this unpleasant virus, particularly as your friends or family members currently in hospital may be more vulnerable to the virus than usual.”

For updates, visit www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk.