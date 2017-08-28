Borders brass bands hit a high note

More than 100 musicians had a blast last weekend at the first Borders Massed Brass Bands concert held this century.

Members of eight brass bands - Peebles Burgh Silver, St. Ronan’s Silver, Galashiels Town, St. Boswells Concert, Selkirk Silver, Hawick Saxhorn, Jedforest Instrumental and Langholm Town - performed at the park’s Elliot Bandstand on Sunday afternoon.

Hosted by the Hawick Saxhorn Band, the bands paraded from Common Haugh to the bandstand, playing the Slaidburn march.

Chairman of the Scottish Borders Brass Bands Association, Scott Renwick, said: “The event was very successful and we were delighted that so many players came along to take part in the first Borders Massed Brass Bands event for many years.

“We were amazed at the large audience and would like to thank everyone who came along.

“The association is very grateful to Gordon Webber of Live Borders and the team of volunteers who assisted on the day with seating, refreshments and PA system.”

Jedforest musicians Billy Waddell, Fiona Neary and Naomi Henderson at Hawick for the Massed Brass Band Concert bmcb 60