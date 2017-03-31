£400,000 grant will help keep Borders domestic abuse support initiative going

Scottish Borders Council has been given a grant of more than £400,000 to continue to provide domestic abuse support in the region until 2020.

The Big Lottery Fund has confirmed it will pay out £414,085 to go towards the cost of continuing the council’s Pathway project.

Matched funding from other stakeholders was also confirmed this week.

Andrea Beavon, violence against women and domestic abuse co-ordinator for the council’s safer communities team, said: “We are delighted with this award from the Big Lottery Fund for our Pathway project.

“It is testament to the hard work of all our current services and the fact that domestic abuse is still a significant issue in the Borders.

“A lot of work has been carried out in the Borders to raise awareness about domestic abuse, which is traditionally under-reported, with more than 900 incidents reported to the police in 2015-16.

“This funding will allow this vital support for victims of domestic abuse to continue.”

The funding will allow the continuation of a series of domestic abuse services, including advocacy support and community adult support.

It will also provide additional money to fund a domestic abuse court advocate and support worker.