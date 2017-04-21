Revealed: the UK’s favourite TV scenes

Brits are a nation of telly watchers, and according to a new survey, comedy is always what has kept us glued to the small screen.

UK viewers were asked for their favourite TV moments, from the 70s till the present day, and while soaps, reality TV and even this decade’s more highbrow winner figured strongly, it was sitcoms which took the bulk of the votes. A remarkable 167 scenes from Only Fools and Horses were nominated, the Trotters coming top of the poll in two decades.