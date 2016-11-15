POLL: Should shops be banned from opening on Boxing Day?

Boxing Day – for many, a day reserved for munching Christmas leftovers, watching festive films and recovering from the high spirits of the day before.

But for those in retail, it can mean an early rise and a late finish as businesses look to draw in the crowds for the annual Christmas sales.

Now a petition calling on shops to be banned from opening on Boxing Day because of religious reasons, and out of a desire to provide people with more time to spend with family during the holiday season, has gathered over 180,000 signatures across the UK.

That’s enough people to ensure it is delivered to parliament for discussion.

But do you think it’s worthwhile? Or are you a fan of Boxing Day bargain hunting?

Take the poll or leave a comment.