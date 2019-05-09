Michael’s photography captures a moment in time that is gone forever

A stunning new exhibition, ‘The Borders and Beyond’ by international multi-award-winning photographer Michael A Fitch opens in Selkirk on Saturday, May 18.

In this exhibition Michael will display works of photographs taken before his move to Scotland in 2014, and those created after he discovered the beauty of the Borders.

Originally from the United States, Michael has now retired to Selkirk where he is the owner of Hainingside Gallery.

Of his work, Michael said, “Capturing a moment in time and the feeling that goes with the image is an incredible joy.”

The Borders and Beyond Exhibition is at Halliwell’s House Museum and Gallery in Selkirk until Sunday, July 7, Mon to Sat 11am-4pm, Sun 12 noon to 3pm. Admission is free but donations are welcome.