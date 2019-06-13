Lida Hatrick and Katharine Prentice are ‘Drawn Together’

A new joint art exhibition by two established local artists is coming to Galashiels this summer.

‘Drawn Together’ features the work of Lida Hatrick and Katharine Prentice. Lida likes working outdoors, exploring the rich variety of the Scottish Borders landscapes, looking at the nature of recollection and visual memory using calligraphic marks learnt in childhood and inspired by the landscape.

“I love the drama of the landscape, particularly when seen through the car window. I go back to these places to capture the contrast of the play between the heavy hand and the light touch, the transparency and the density of form, explains Lida. “It’s wonderful to be able to exhibit and hear how people interact with the work on display.”

Katharine has worked as a botanical artist for many years, and also works in the landscape with a focus on plants, lichens, and trees in locations around her home and Berwickshire.

She told us, “My work was principally in botanical illustration in association with the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. Now I concentrate on the trees in the steep-sided dean on the farm and my surroundings.”

“As a charity, Live Borders is very proud to support local artists and can’t wait to exhibit the work of these two incredible artists. Inspired by their surroundings, their work really suits the space in Old Gala House,” said Phoebe Stewart, Assistant Curator at Live Borders.

Drawn Together runs from June 15 to July 28, at Old Gala House, Galashiels.

Audiences in Wauchope Hall can see a National Theatre Live production of Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel, Small Island on June 27.

Helen Edmundsen’s evocative stage adaptation of Andrea Levy’s 2004 novel is full of warmth and vitality,

The play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK through three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots.

This timely and moving story is screened at Wauchope Hall, Town Yetholm on June 27 at 7pm.

Tickets £12 from Susan Stewart on 01573420231.