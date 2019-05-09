Get writing and get involved it’s good for your mental health

This year will see the Borders’ first ever participation in the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival which runs until May 26.

“We are delighted that Live Borders Libraries are able to contribute to the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival programme of events. We will be hosting three creative writing workshops and three live reading events to coincide with the launch of the special, ‘Connected’ issue of The Eildon Tree,” commented Julia Cawthorne, Assistant Librarian at Hawick library.

The Eildon Tree publishes new writing from the Borders and beyond, and Issue 32 ‘Connected’ is dedicated to the topic of mental health and wellbeing.

As part of the festival, local people are being invited to take part in creative writing for wellbeing workshops with professional writer and facilitator, Helen Boden. Come along and have a good - no experience is required.

After each workshop, there will also be readings of published work by local writers.

Julia Cawthorne said, “We are committed to helping make our communities healthier, happier and stronger and believe that the workshops will present a great opportunity for anyone interested in writing for health and wellbeing to become involved.”

Writing for wellbeing’ workshops with author Helen Boden will be held at Galashiels Library on May 21 and Hawick Library on May 23 at 3pm. The workshops are free, but booking is advisable - email libhawick@liveborders1.org.uk.

Following on from each writing workshop is a live reading event held both libraries at 5.30pm on the same days. Also free, but again booking is advisable.

Eildon Tree has dedicated its May issue to writing focused on the festival theme of Connected and how this relates to mental health.

Other Borders events taking place during the festival include a RISE Showcase which will include a screening of 100 Heads, a short film by Works+ to be held at Heart of Hawick on Tuesday, May 21, to highlight the local good work in the area of arts and mental health.

For more information about the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, visit www.mhfestival.com.