Free online bingo games for those aged over 65 in Scotland

Clickety click, here’s something all bingo fans aged 66 and over will want to hear!

They are being offered free online bingo sessions to help them stay connected every day during the lockdown.

GalaBingo.com will host two free bingo sessions every day, from 10.30 to 11.30am and 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Players will be able to join chatrooms to speak to other like-minded people, helping them to stay connected through what is a very difficult time for many.

The company will also be giving out £50 shopping vouchers to help people who are struggling. Gala players are being asked to nominate deserving people in their community now, via the website.

Karina Adrian, the online bingo site’s head of brand marketing, said: “We’re a real community at Gala and now more than ever people need to be able to chat with others and keep in touch.

“We know self-isolation can be mentally challenging so we’re pleased to be able to provide entertainment that is safe and responsible, while encouraging older people to keep socialising.”

GalaBingo.com has been charity partner to 52 Lives for three years – raising in excess of £320,000 for the charity.

During lockdown, players are being invited to support the cause with special games every evening where 100 per cent of the proceeds will go directly to those in need.

52 Lives, which changes someone’s life for the better every week of the year, is currently supporting elderly care homes and people struggling with self-isolation.

To find out more or nominate someone for a shopping voucher, visit www.galabingo.com.