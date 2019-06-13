Contemporary sculpture on show in Hawick’s occasional art gallery

There are still a few days left to see Hawick’s occasional art gallery Zembla’s lastest exhibition.

In somewhat of a coup, the exhibition features two internationally renowned sculptors: Turner Prize-winning Glasgow-based artist Martin Boyce and Gerold Miller from Berlin. Both of whom have a major programme under their belts.

The gallery, which is part of former neuroscientist Brian Robertson’s house, is open to the public only a few times a year and is run on a not-for-profit basis.

Brian and his wife Lesley endeavour to show works in their gallery that would never normally be seen outside city centres and are especially keen to involve children.

The exhibition runs until June 16. To visit the gallery call 07843 625232 or email brianrobertson7011@gmail.com.