youth borders success

YouthBorders has yet again been shortlisted for the National Youth Work Awards.

The youth project picked up a prestigious award for youth work and arts in 2016 for their unstinting passion and commitment to local young people.

This year, youth worker Julie Middlemiss Brown is up for the National Mental Health and Wellbeing Award which is sponsored by Mental Health Foundation Scotland and NHS Health Scotland.

Based in Galashiels but working throughout the Borders, Julie Middlemiss Brown proves that youth work really does change lives.

‘Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby.’ Julie has been encouraging young people across the Borders to do just that with a special theatre production for secondary schools, breaking down barriers and making it safe to talk about sexual health, contraception, body image and self-esteem.

She leads the Sexual Health & Relationship Training and Advice programme, bringing together YouthBorders and NHS Borders. For her, training and engagement is key to getting young people to talk.

This groundbreaking piece of theatre has gained tremendous feedback from pupils in schools across the Borders, demonstrating the value of a youth work approach in tackling difficult issues. What’s more is that the project will leave a lasting footprint, as the production and resources developed will now become a significant part of NHS Borders Sexual Health Strategy.

Involving young people, youth workers and volunteers in all aspects of the work, Julie has turned what could be an uncomfortable conversation with young people into a simple but effective chat.

Julie’s colleague, Clare De Bolle, Chief Officer at YouthBorders said: “Julie has made a significant impact on the way sexual and emotional health are delivered in the Borders. A strong believer in participation, inclusion and partnership, alongside an open and compassionate approach, she is highly regarded throughout the sector and beyond.”

The National Youth Work Awards, one of the events that celebrate Scotland’s first-ever Year of Young People, will be held on March 15 in Glasgow.

