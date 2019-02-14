The Borders Youth Theatre bring CHAOS to the Borders

For the sixth year running, Borders Youth Theatre is taking part in the National Youth Theatre Connections Festival.

Twenty young people will use the February school holiday to rehearse a new play, Chaos written by Laura Lomas, especially for young actors.

Laura, who is from Derby, studied at the University of Nottingham and holds an MPhil in Playwriting from the University of Birmingham. She is currently under commission to the Royal Court Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse, as well as the NT Connections.

They will perform the play at Tower Mill in Hawick on Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21.

Following that they will then take to play to the 2019 Connections Festival at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh on Wednesday, March 20. There they will be able to see a number of new plays performed by a range of youth theatres from across Scotland.

Chaos is a symphony of dislocated and interconnected scenes where a series of characters search for meaning in a complicated and unstable world. Bouncing through physics, the cosmos, love and violence, they find order in the disorder of each other.

A girl is locked in a room. A boy brings another boy flowers. A girl has tied herself to a railing. A boy doesn’t know who he is. A girl worries about impending catastrophe. A woman jumps in front of a train. A boy’s heart falls out of his chest. A butterfly has a broken wing.

Chaos is at the Heart of Hawick on February 20-21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £7/£5 are available from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.

One of Scotland’s brightest and best new bands are to play at the MacArts, Galashiels on March 1.

Indigo Velvet, the Edinburgh-based quartet, have nearly one million Spotify plays, 36,000 listeners per month and been championed by Amazing Radio, ITV, Clash, Radio X, Metro, BBC Introducing, to name but a few.

The band have an sparkling, tropical indie-pop sound that is uniquely their own and that has gained them an ever increasing band of loyal followers.

Their music incorporates a variety of sounds, from upbeat songs to African rhythms and indie influences.

Catch their unmissable performance at the Macarts, Galashiels at 8pm. Tickets £8 from www.macarts.scot.