Socking it to ’em at Childrens’ and Young People’s Festival

Puppets are taking centre stage at this year’s Borders Live Touring Children and Young People’s Festival.

The festival kicks off at Bowhill Theatre, Selkirk with one of Scotland’s leading puppetry companies, Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre’s performance of The Lighthouse Keeper’s Tale, a heart-warming story of friendship. (March 30 at 3pm).

In St Boswells, Paper Memories combines puppetry, aerial-dance and music to tell the tale of Salma, a refugee girl from Kurdistan who has recently arrived in Scotland with her family. (March 31 at 2.30 in the village hall.)

Lost Bear comes to Caddonfoot village hall when Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre retell the adventures of a lost bear who finds himself in a world that is full of lost things: lost toys, lost hats, lost socks and lost umbrellas. (April 6 at 2pm).

Meanwhile, at Harestanes, Jedburgh, visitors are invited to step inside the beautiful Little Faun Caravan to see Little Red by Sokobauno Puppet Theatre, who use miniature toy theatre techniques, beautifully designed shadow-cuts and original music to vividly re-imagine this classic fairy tale. For this new show, the interior of the Little Faun Caravan is transformed into a magical forest environment, creating an atmospheric immersive experience for audiences from the moment they enter the space. (April 11 at 11.30am and 2pm.)

As part of the festival, Heart of Hawick hosts, Eaten by Mamoru Iriguchi. In a cuddly lion costume, Mamoru simultaneously plays the roles of Lionel the Lion, who dreams of being a vegetarian, and Mamoru the human, who loves meat – and who happens to have just been swallowed whole by Lionel. (April 19 at 2pm).

However, the festival is not entirely puppet-focused. Other children’s events include, Let’s Go at Tweedbank Community Centre, a visual and sensory performance suitable for children with PMLD. (April 20 at 2pm) and a 3-day Easter Dance Camp in Selkirk, focusing on hip-hop and creative movement, which boosts confidence, encourages participants to enjoy dance and to have fun! (April 1-3 at Victoria Halls).

The festival finale will be the Youth Arts Showcase - a celebration of bright young talent from across the Borders. (Saturday, April 27 at 7.30pm in the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels.)

For more information and ticket prices, visit: www.liveborders.org.uk/arts_and_creativity/borders_live_touring/spring_programme.