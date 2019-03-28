Hilarious interactive theatrical dining experience

Dragonfly Theatre takes its debut production of Faulty Dining on tour around the Borders this week.

This new group, combining the stalwarts of Shakespeare at Traquair and Tweed Theatre, continue to raise funds for the Eastgate Development Fund as well as for causes near and dear to the hearts of the venues they will be performing in.

This affectionate tribute to Fawlty Towers, one of the UK’s finest situation comedies, was a real hit when Dragonfly debuted the show back in November at Peebles’ Tontine hotel, tickets selling out well in advance for both the performances with guests being served a banquet of humour in addition to a delicious meal. And, whilst some of the characters might have been familiar, the storyline wasn’t as a whole host of devised and improvised sketches were woven around a central storyboard that drew more from contemporary events than Torquay in the 1970s.

So, what’s in store for anyone daft enough to risk a meal with one of the hospitality industry’s most hopeless hosts? Well, expect things to start badly and then quickly get worse. Rumour has it that there’s going to be a bit of a catering crisis which leaves just stand-in chef Terry, the ever-enthusiastic Manuel and a wonky tin opener to deal with whoever turns up on the night expecting to partake of a gourmet supper. And with a mystery guest putting Sybil in a spin and Basil jumping to the wrong conclusion about nearly everything, Polly will have to create order from chaos as well as cope with the antics of a stream of eccentric ‘hotel guests’, complete with their idiosyncratic demands and foibles.

It’s a piece of immersive theatre at breakneck pace featuring clever word-play and physical theatre with split second timing. Steve Lee and Mary Daykin are the epitome of their alter-egos Basil and Sybil with Daniel Askew and Alice Jones as Manuel and Polly respectively providing chaos and calm in equal measure.

What is Manuel doing with that furry rodent and just where are O’Reilly’s missing teeth? Come along and find out at any one of the tour venues. It’s cracking entertainment that’s suitable for all ages and senses of humour.

The next show is at Carlops Village Hall on March 29, (tickets £15, 07773 024 024), followed by Eastgate Theatre on March 30, (tickets £20, 01721 725777) and MacArts Galashiels on April 5, (tickets £15, 01896 756852).