feast for the eyes and ears

Islander, a brand new musical for families, comes to the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on September 29.

Helen Milne Productions in association with Mull Theatre present this new musical made on Mull which blends mythic fantasy with epic storytelling, with original music from Scottish composer and songwriter Finn Anderson.

The musical is very much inspired by the island’s sea, land and weather scapes. It’s about home, island depopulation and identity.

The story centres on a young girl, Eilidh, who has never left her island.

She sees the same people, has the same conversations, lives the same day over and over.

Watching from the cliffs, she dreams of the Bigland over the sea. Then, when a girl named Arran from faraway is washed up on the shore, Eilidh’s life is changed forever.

Director Amy Draper and writer Stewart Melton use Eilidh’s story to explore themes of conflict, migration and identity. Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Nominated, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and Bethany Tennick, who is in her professional theatrical debut, form the two-hander cast – who weave, build and layer their live acapella voices throughout with looping technology to create an expansive, ethereal soundscape, creating a feast for the ears and imagination.

Director Amy Draper commented: “Having first workshopped Islander in 2011, it is wonderful to now be devising the full show with such a talented team - and even more exciting to be doing so on the beautiful Isle of Mull. Our story is set on an imagined island, but we are taking lots of inspiration from the landscapes, stories and people we meet here. Creating a musical using just two voices and a loop pedal is new, challenging and rewarding for all of us, and we hope the resulting show will take the audience on a journey of the imagination”.

Islander is suitable for everyone 8 years and older.

Performance starts at 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £10/£6 are available from www.eastgatearts.com.