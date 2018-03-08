Exciting theatre programme set to launch at Bowhill House

A packed programme of performances at Bowhill’s intimate theatre is set to launch for the year ahead.

The calendar of events kicks off on March 9 with Oscar Wilde’s Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime, a classic tale of love, honour, duty, fortune-telling and murder.

Performed by a cast from Rocket Theatre, this black comedy follows the story of Lord Arthur and the events that unfold after he has his fortune told just weeks before his wedding is due to take place. Lord Arthur takes his marriage vows extremely seriously but his destiny simply cannot be ignored. This two-man adaptation of a classic story fizzes with energy and fun.

Join Lord Arthur and his trusty valet, Middlewick at Bowhill House at 8pm. Tickets are £12/£10 and can be booked by calling 01750 22204 or via www.borderevents.com.

Later in the month, Bowhill Theatre will welcome Northumberland Theatre Company for a performance of The Disasters of Johnnie Armstrong, part of Wilson’s Tales of the Borders series.

Taking place on March 22, this celebration of Borders history is suitable for all ages and features lively storytelling, high drama and comedy.

Tickets and times as above.

Helen Currie, House and Events Manager at Bowhill, said: “We are delighted to launch this year’s superb theatre programme with the fantastic Oscar Wilde’s Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime.

“We have handpicked a varied selection of performances for 2018 from a number of brilliant theatre companies and look forward to welcoming theatre fans to Bowhill to watch these stories being brought to life.”

For younger audiences the Folding Puppet Theatre Company present The Owl and the Pussycat based on the famous poem by Edward Lear.

The Owl and the Pussycat set off on their journey aboard a luxury cruise liner but have many trials to face before they reach their destination but in the end in love conquers all! Using tabletop puppets and a simple but attractive set the show is a hoot from start to finish!

The puppet show starts at 3pm on April 8. Booking details as before.