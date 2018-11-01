delving through history

As part of the commemoration of the end of the First World War, Stobs Camp Project has commissioned Borders Youth Theatre (BYT) to revive their multimedia performance of Delving Deep.

Delving Deep, first staged in 2017, is inspired by local poetry written around the time of the First World War. One of the poets featured is Ayrshire man David Mackie, who was editor of the Southern Reporter from 1925 until his death in 1956.

His estate are publishing a small booklet of his poems to be sold at the performance.

Delving Deep has actively engaged Borders young people in the stories of their recent ancestors.

The production delves into the past to present a contemporary response and interpretation to these writings, exploring the emotional impact of war on the lives of young people, both then and now.

This is a performance piece about loss, grief and shattered dreams, dealing with the subject of war that remains as painfully relevant today as it was a hundred years ago.

Directed by John Haswell, founder of Borders Youth Theatre (BYT), the piece engages the young performers and connects them to the past in an exciting and dynamic way.

The performance depicts the emotional impact of war on young people. First World War poetry and letters home (all archived by local historians and compiled by the Heritage Hub and LIVE Borders Saving and Sharing project) inspired the creation of pieces of physical theatre combining poetry, music by local musicians, providing a sound scape to dance and drama alongside archive photographs.

This production is an exploration of the emotional lives of the people left behind during the First World War, as well as those who went away and then returned. It is a story of love, grief and loss.

Delving Deep is a story that may start with ‘the war to end all wars’ yet the stories of shattered lives still resonate today.

Delving Deep will be performed at Hawick High School on November 7 at 7pm.

Tickets £7/£3 on the door or from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information about Borders Youth Theatre visit www.bordersyouththeatre.co.uk.