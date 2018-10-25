deaf comedy first

Full of hilarious, revealing tales about growing up with deaf parents, Ray Bradshaw brings Deaf Comedy Fam to the MacArts, Galashiels on November 2.

After a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist Ray presents a first for comedy, as each show will be performed by Ray simultaneously in both spoken English and British Sign Language – which just so happens to be Ray’s first language.

One in six people suffer from hearing loss. Two of those people are Ray’s parents.

Growing up with deaf parents, Ray has many funny and eye-opening tales to share – including the time he learned that Santa wasn’t deaf!

Deaf Comedy Fam is a truly unique show, representing a desire of Ray’s to make the world of comedy more accessible for deaf people. There were only six BSL-interpreted comedy shows when Ray debuted at the Fringe in 2015 and he has since made it his personal mission to make comedy more accessible for deaf people – if only to take the pressure off himself when it comes to making his parents laugh.

Having launched his comedy career in 2008, Bradshaw has quickly established himself as one of the brightest and most exciting acts on the UK comedy circuit. A two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist,

He had a total sell-out, smash-hit run with I Dare Ray To... in 2015, as well as two sell-out seasons at Adelaide Fringe in 2015 and 2016. In the past year alone, Ray has performed at Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Singapore Fringe and the Kuala Lumpur Comedy Carnival amongst others.

Ray has numerous radio credits under his belt with BBC Scotland and Radio 4, supported Ardal O’Hanlon on his recent tour, and is a regular guest on Frankie Boyle and Friends.

Deaf Comedy Fam debuted at Glasgow International Comedy Festival and completely sold out, before moving to the Edinburgh Fringe for a critically acclaimed, fully sold out run.

Don’t miss out on the first ever comedy set to be spoken and signed by the stand-up themselves!

Deaf Comedy Fam is at MacArts, Galashiels on November 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £8/£6 from www.macarts.scot.