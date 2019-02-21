Classic Broadway musical comedy from Gala Opera

They say charity begins at home – but for one week only charity begins at Galashiels.

From March 4-9, Gala Opera’s latest production, Sweet Charity, takes to the stage in the Volunteer Hall and promises to be a great night full of fun, laughter, dancing and fabulous music.

Once again Jeff Thomson, who spends his working days as Principal Teacher of Expressive Arts at Earlston High School, is at the helm as Producer/Musical Director.

Jeff is well known locally for his productions and, while Sweet Charity may not be as well-known as some of his recent offerings, his reputation goes before him.

He brings all his expertise and professionalism to bear to modernise Sweet Charity for today’s audience who will both laugh and cry with Charity and be thoroughly entertained along the way.

Working alongside Jeff is Marie McCullough, professional performer and co-founder of Creative Stage performing arts school based in Selkirk, who has the unenviable task of choreographing some of the shows most iconic dance numbers – Big Spender, Rhythm of Life and Rich Man’s Frug to mention just a few. The iconic Rhythm of Life will be sung by William Pearson as Daddy Brubeck, who was famously played by Sammy Davies Jnr in the 1968 version of Sweet Charity.

Carla McColgan takes on the role of Charity, a young woman who earns her keep dancing in the seedier bars of New York City is determined to change her life for the better and find love instead of always being a woman who always gives her heart and her dreams to the wrong man!.

Carla is ably supported by a large principal cast and chorus, all of whom are excited to be bringing Sweet Charity to the stage.

Together Jeff and Marie have brought some of Gala Opera’s most successful productions to the stage in the Volunteer Hall, and Sweet Charity is no different.

Don’t know the show? Don’t make that a reason not to go along. You will laugh, you will cry, you will tap along to the dance numbers, you will hear some of the best known songs in musical theatre and you will leave with a smile on your face.

Sweet Charity opens on March 4 for six nights in the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels at 7.30pm.

Don’t miss out! Tickets available now. For more information visit www.galaopera.co.uk.