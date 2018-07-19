Borders Youth theatre bring Beatrix Potter’s tales to life

Borders Youth Theatre’s next production revisits some classic tales by Beatrix Potter.

Next week BYT are touring A Tale of Beatrix Potter to the gardens of three of the most beautiful historic estates in the Borders; Paxton House, Traquair House and The Haining.

With a cast of over 40 young people ages 8 years to 26 from across the region. this charming show created for a family audience, will include four of her best beloved stories, Peter Rabbit, the Tale of Tom Kitten, Jemima Puddleduck and Jeremy Fisher and will bring to life gentle, humorous, and well-loved characters in these stories.

Beatrix Potter took her holidays near Coldstream and to celebrate her links to the Borders, families have the opportunity to explore the grounds of these houses, maybe bring or book a picnic, or a summery supper from Traquair’s Garden Café and end their day with the play.

Director John Haswell, said: “This production was originally commissioned by BYT in 1995 and it is wonderful that a new generation of young people in the Borders are embracing the timeless work of Beatrix Potter, and we are all excited at the prospect of presenting our work to a new audience.”

Come along to Paxton House, Berwickshire on Thursday, July 26 at 6pm; Traquair House, Innerleithen on Friday, July 27 at 6pm or The Haining, Selkirk, Saturday, July 28 at 2pm and 6pm.

Tickets cost £7/£5 and £20 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children.

Contact Sara bytprojectscoord@gmail.com for more details.

Ian Bruce headlines fundraising concert

A fundraising concert for The Land The Light The Locals festival will be held in Denholm Village Hall on Saturday, July, 21.

Now in its 21st year, the festival runs over the New Year period, and includes concerts, traditional music sessions and a Hogmanay Ceilidh.

It attracts many visitors from home and abroad looking for a traditional Scottish Hogmanay and the opportunity to join in with the local Borders community.

The concert, commencing at 7.30pm, will feature many well known local artists and will be headlined by the internationally acclaimed folk singer Ian Bruce. There will be a late bar. Admission £8 on the door. Further information available on 01450 870664.