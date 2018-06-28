A family-friendly evening of open air comedy theatre

Thirlestane Castle is delighted to be welcoming back Chapterhouse Theatre Company on Sunday, July 1 for another open-air performance.

This time the popular theatre group will be performing one of Shakespeare’s most loved comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Let yourself be whisked away on a thrilling journey to the most magical of forests and meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players.

Beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and enchanting woodland creatures come together to make this an evening of unmissable summer garden theatre.

Picnic with family and friends in the picturesque surroundings of Thirlestane Castle for the perfect evening of magical theatre in magical surroundings. The gates open at 5pm so the audience can find the perfect picnic spot before the performance at 6pm.

Audiences are advised to bring low-backed seating or a rug to sit on and, as this is an all-weather outdoor event, to come prepared with waterproofs or sunscreen.

Edward Maitland-Carew said: “After two successful theatre performances last year we are delighted to be welcoming back Chapterhouse Theatre Company for this Shakespeare classic. With the castle as a beautiful backdrop we hope it is a truly magical experience for the audience.”

Over the years, Chapterhouse has established itself as one of the most successful and critically acclaimed touring companies in the country, travelling with adaptations of literature’s most celebrated writers, including William Shakespeare, Arthur Conan Doyle, Jane Austen and works by the Brontë sisters.

Tickets priced at £14 for adults, £8 for children are available at www.borderevents.com, they can be purchased in advance at the castle or on the night at the gate.

For further information, please visit www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk.