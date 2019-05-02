Texan troubadour tours his eagerly awaited new album

Renowned Austin, Texas-based folk-Americana singer-songwriter Danny Schmidt announces Hawick venue in support of widely acclaimed new album Standard Deviation.

Named in the Chicago Tribune’s 50 Most Significant Songwriters in the Last 50 Years, Danny Schmidt has amassed a cult following for his poetic, poignant lyrics.

Standard Deviation is Danny tenth studio record, and the second independent release since leaving venerable Americana roots label, Red House Records. These new songs have the same sort of lyrical complexity and poetry that has distinguished Schmidt’s earlier work, but this time they’re draped in the lush ear-candy production of strings and steel guitars and ethereal girl harmonies.

Standard Deviation tackles some difficult themes and subjects, from gentrification to infertility, radical honesty to quantum entanglement. But more than any other, the themes of fatherhood and family weave through the record, as Schmidt recently became a first time father, sparking powerful meditations on human connectedness, and on the transformation of identity into the role of Papa.

Performing solo almost exclusively, armed with just his voice, his acoustic guitar, and his acute commentary, Schmidt’s an authentic timeless troubadour, one man sharing his truth in the form of songs, unadorned and intimate.

The understated effect can be powerful. As songwriter Jeffrey Foucault put it, “Everything about the man is gentle, except for his capacity for insight, which is crushing.”

After garnering unanimous critical praise for his self-released Parables & Primes album in 2005, Schmidt’s follow up release, Little Grey Sheep in 2007 began a streak of albums that charted at number 1 on the Folk Radio Charts internationally.

Schmidt’s relationship with the hit podcast Welcome To Night Vale began when his song This Too Shall Pass was used in one of their first episodes, and immediately struck a chord with the podcast’s audience. Schmidt has subsequently toured with the podcast for many of their live shows as the special musical guest. The song Standard Deviation was first debuted live at one of these shows.

Danny Schmidt will be at the Heart of Hawick on Monday, May 6 at 7.30pm. Free admission.