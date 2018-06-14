Nominations are invited, from individuals or groups, for the 2018 Robert Noble Trophy.

Creative Peebles Festival (formerly Peebles Arts Festival) annually presents the 2018 Robert Noble Trophy – a cup awarded to a person or group that has successfully encouraged young people in Tweeddale to become involved in the arts.

Introduced in 1985 by the Robert Noble Company of March Street Mills, Peebles, the trophy has, over the years, been awarded to recipients active in all sorts of arts, including Dan Ward, Claire Garnett, Shakespeare at Traquair and Tweeddale Museum and Gallery.

In 2008, it was overhauled with a new silver ring added to the base to accommodate the growing list of names – the most recent of which being Kids Innerleithen Youth Theatre (pictured) which won the cup in 2017.

Kids Innerleithen Youth Theatre joins a long and illustrious list of winners that includes Alison Cameron, Peebles Accordion and Fiddle Club and Innerleithen & District Amateur Operatic Society.

With the Creative Peebles Festival now centred on the Eastgate Theatre, nominations for the 2018 award should be emailed to marketing@eastgatearts.co.uk together with a short (max 200 words) explanation of why the person or organisation has been nominated.

The deadline for nominations is July 31.

Once received, the nominations will be whittled down to a shortlist, with the final decision on a winner made by an expert panel.

The winner will be announced and presented with the trophy at an informal ceremony during the festival.

The 2018 Creative Peebles Festival runs from August 24 to September 2.

The full programme is available in print from various venues and online at www.eastgatearts.com/festival.